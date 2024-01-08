Eat Like a Local: Warm Up This Winter at Suyeong Dwaeji Gukbap

Nothing beats the winter blues with a hot bowl of soup and Suyeong Dwaeji Gukbap ticks all the boxes for a warm, delicious, and affordable meal.

Located across from the Home Plus Express in Suyeong, this no-frills dining establishment is popular with everyone from students to seniors, as its quality dishes and affordable prices bring long lines of people waiting to get a taste of their offerings.

As Busan is known for its dwaeji gukbap, people can get very particular about its taste.

Here, you can expect a refreshing bowl of pork soup that isn’t overpowering with smell and also isn’t too salty.

A variety of side dishes are also available, including your own large jar of very well-made kimchi to accompany your meal.

There are five types of gukbap to choose from with all of them affordably priced at 9,000 won.

Suyuk and soondae are also available in small and large portions with prices ranging from around 35,000 won to 37,000 won.

For those looking to try a Busan-specialty meal, it’s worth the effort to give here a try as the price and quality are well worth it.

Just keep in mind there may be a wait to get it though it usually goes pretty quickly.

Restaurant Information

Open: 08:00 – 22:40 daily

Address: 6 Muhak-ro, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-758-5046