Eat Like a Local: What’s on Offer at IKEA’s Food Court

With the opening of Dong Busan’s new IKEA branch in Gijang in February, there’s plenty more on offer than just furniture and house accessories.

Known also for its tasty on-site offerings, its third-floor restaurant is usually one of the first stops people make to check out their scrumptious, affordable eats.

While IKEA began serving food at their first store since 1959, it wasn’t until 1985 when the famous Swedish meatballs made their mark.

Korea’s stores serve some of the international standards, as well as some local fare which are all sustainably sourced options as per company policy.

Here’s a look at some of the best of what’s on offer:

Main Dishes

Swedish Meatballs – 7.900 won

This mouthwatering plate of goodness is one of the company’s staple dishes. 12 meatballs slathered in a rich, creamy gravy, mashed potatoes, a steamed mix vegetable medley of beans and peas and the lingonberry jelly are a definite must-try. A kid’s set is also available for 2,900 won.

Spicy Chicken Steak – 9,900 won

The large-portioned dakkalbi chicken steak as it is referred to in Korean appeals to the local tastes with rice, pickled cabbage, onions, and pickled cucumber as sides.

Salmon Fillet – 9,900 won

The center-cut salmon fillet is fresh, and comes with a vegetable mix of tomatoes, onions, and spinach and is a terrific option for those looking for a healthy meal.

Pork Cutlet – 6,900 won

Their 12-hour slow-cooked sirloin cutlet is breaded in rice flakes and served with Korean rice and vegetable medley.

Kimchi Friend Rice with Ham – 3,900 won

Another ode to local tastes, the kimchi fried rice hits the spot for a very cheap price compared to most fried rice options around the city.

Smaller Side Options

Marinated Salmon – 6,900 won

The marinated salmon with avocado and rucola is close to the Swedish Gravadlax seen at most IKEA locations, though with a small twist. The slight hint of dill with the mustard spiced dressing is a perfect blend of tastes, with the small avocado chunks, while frozen, add a nice accompaniment at the end.

Ricotta Cheese Salad – 5,900 won

A simple, traditional ricotta salad that comes to life with balsamic dressing.

Desserts

Chocolate Gooey Cake – 1,900 won

If you’re a chocolate lover, the name says it all — and the taste does not disappoint. Be sure to pick up a box at the first-floor market.

Raspberry Fondant – 2,900 won

A raspberry puree is added to rich chocolate that any dessert fan will love.

Raspberry/Blueberry Cheesecake – 3,900 won

IKEA’s cheesecake doesn’t mess around with taste — the crumbly crust adds the perfect touch to the classic dessert.

Red Velvet Cake – 4,900 won

The tasty cream cheese icing makes the popular Red Velvet cake a must-try.

Other Offerings

IKEA’s restaurant has a few other choices for dinners — veggie balls, fried chicken, garlic bread, muffins, and croissants are also available, as well as beverage choices, including soda for 1,000 won per cup, coffee for 1,500 won and water and juice options.

Restaurant Information

Open: Daily from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Temporary hours: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. are in effect until March 15th.

