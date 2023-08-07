Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: A Legendary Busan Eatery – Wonjo Halmae Gukbap in Haeundae

For 61 years, Wonjo Halmae Gukbap has been serving delicious bowls of gukbap in the Haeundae district.

By Yoona Kang

Gukbap is a compound noun of guk (soup) and bap (rice). Gukbap has a long history in Korea. Some people say it goes back way before the Joseon Dynasty.

However, it is certain that gukbap was traditionally for poor people who could not afford to eat enough meat.

It was a hot meat soup with rice and bean sprouts in it, which people could easily eat with possibly only one or two side dishes, and is quicker to eat than usual meals.

Fast forward to 2023, and it’s still a legendary Korean dish that is arguably one of Busan’s top five most well-known foods.

At the end of the Haeundae bus lines, there is a well-known line of beef gukbap restaurants that have been there for years. Though each claims itself as the original gukbap restaurant in the area, according to many locals, Wonjo Halmae Gukbap is the original.

This restaurant has barely had any off-days since its opening in 1962.

Sogogi gukbap (beef soup with rice 6,000 won)

A few minutes after ordering, two kinds of gukbapsogogi gukbap and seonji ttaro-gukbap — came straight from big Korean traditional-style pots.

Sogogi gukbap is a usual beef soup. Seonji means ‘animals blood’, and here, it is the blood of cows. Ttaro, which means ‘separately’, implies that if you order ttaro gukbap, the rice and the soup are served separately, which I prefer, and the meal is a meager 500 won more expensive.

Fresh and neat side dishes are first served and refillable by yourself.

Taste-wise, the soup was just spicy enough and served boiling. The bean sprouts were fresh and slightly crunchy, and the tender chunks of meat were cooked to perfection.

Indeed, the soup was really great, both soothing and stimulating, and after a night of drinking, it really hits the spot.

The soup is already pre-seasoned, and there was no need for me to add more seasoning.

A good thing about this restaurant is that it almost never closes; it’s open 24-hours a day, every day.

Before or after drinking, watching a movie, shopping, a day at the beach, or just anytime you feel like it, you can always drop by and enjoy a traditional hot, spicy beef bowl of soup there.

Restaurant Information

Wonjo Halmae Gukbap (원조 할매 국밥)

Open: 00:00 – 24:00 daily

Address: 27, Gunam-ro 21beon-gil, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-746-0387

Parking: Free for 30 minutes

Reservation: Not possible

Take-out: Possible

Looking for food delivered to your door? Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first delivery order from local restaurants in selected areas of Busan.

 

Yoona Kang
Yoona Kang
M.A. in English syntax. Loves travel, exercise, animals, music and dance. Happy Busanite, foodie, excellent suitcase packer.

Related Articles

The Latest

Authorities Looking for Suspect Who Threatened Terrorist Plot at Gimhae Airport

10th Withbom Film Festival Underway

Geoje City Opens a Dog Playground

Korea Destinations: Jinyangho Mulbit Water Festival Taking Place This Weekend in Jinju

폴란드에서 열리는 니코틴 퇴치를 위한 글로벌 포럼 (Global Forum on Nicotine): 전 세계 흡연 문제의 시급한 해결 모색

CertiK, SUI 주요 보안 리스크 발견하여 50만 달러 포상금 수여

Busan
broken clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
74 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Mon
28 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
29 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 