Eat Like a Local: 30 Years of Know-how – Eonyang Hanu Yanggopchang

Koreans usually call gopchang for pork intestines and yanggopchang for cattle intestines. This restaurant’s specialty is hanu yanggopchang and they know what they are doing.

Having been located around Suyeong intersection area for more than 30 years, it has found the optimal recipe and has earned quite a good reputation and a lot of regulars.

The food is fresh and delicious, the workers are polite and friendly, and the interior seems pretty new and feels comfortable.

Upon ordering food, you will get a fantastic kale smoothie as an appetizer. If you are sitting at the bar, the workers will cook for you and explain how to enjoy the food — very easy. If there is some alcohol and bokkeumbap (fried rice) or Kimchi mulguksu (Kimchi noodle soup) after having meat, as a whole it could not be any better.

Assorted hanu yanggopchang is 18,000 per portion, and teugyak (a small part of a cattle stomach, from New Zealand) is 20,000 won per portion. If someone in your group cannot have intestines, there is hanu rib eye for 25,000 won, too.

Bokkeumbap (fried rice, small portion 10,000 won and big 20,000 won) and Kimchi mulguksu (3,000 won per one person) will be cooked and served to you right after order.

They open at noon but do not have a special lunch menu. Parking is available. Reservations are recommended.

Restaurant Information

Eonyang Hanu Yanggopchang (언양 한우 양곱창)

Open : 12 pm – 5 am daily

Address: 140, Muhak-ro 9, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Phone: 051 – 753 – 5604