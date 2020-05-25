Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: A Beautiful Hanu Restaurant – Oryukdo Gawon

This charming hanu restaurant in Yongho-dong offers some great Korean beef along with a beautiful view of the sea.

Yoona Kang

Located near the entrance to the Namgu Sports Center after the roundabout, Oryukdo Gawon features a great view and atmosphere. On entering, you would be amazed by the breathtaking scenery, modern-artistic construction and the surrounding beautiful countryside.

Basic table setting with plenty of delicious side dishes.

The fresh and homemade-style side dishes will stimulate your eyes and taste, and of course, the hanu is fresh, which you cook on a charcoal grill yourself.

The menu is easy to choose from as it contains both English and Korean. Unseasoned hanu, from sirloin to thick skirt is served for 25,000 won to 40,000 won (100g), yukhoe (beef tartar) is 25,000 won (150g) and 35,000 won (250g), marinated beef ribs are 25,000 won (180g), and a special assorted mix of beef is 150,000 won (500g, unseasoned).

After the meal, you can order naengmyeon (buckwheat noodles, 6,000 won per portion) or doenjang-jjigae (served with rice, 5,000 won per portion). You can also have Korean alcohol (4,000 won to 20,000 won) or wine (20,000 won to 49,000 won).

They have lunch specials from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on weekdays; naengmyeon (9,000 won per portion), yukhoe bibimbap (13,000 won) and hanu (120g) with a choice of doenjang-jjigae or naengmyeon for the price from 20,000 won to 30,000 won depending on your order.

Cafe Gawon. If you show your receipt from the restaurant, every beverage order gets a 1,000 won discount.

There is also a café attached to the restaurant, so if you do not want a big meal but just want some coffee, beer or ice cream, you can just go to the Café Gawon. They have draft (Arcobrau Weissbier Hell or Guinness) and bottled (Asahi, Heineken Lanche De Bruxelles) beer from 7,000 won.

Both the restaurant and café have outdoor tables where you can enjoy the surrounding nature during a meal or over a cup of coffee.

Parking is available. Reservations are recommended.

Restaurant Information

Oryukdo Gawon (오륙도 가원)

Open: 11:30 am – 10:00 pm daily (except Sollal and Chuseok)

Address: 894-55, Yongho-dong, Nam-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-635-0707

 

Yoona Kang
M.A. in English syntax. Loves travel, exercise, animals, music and dance. Happy Busanite, foodie, excellent suitcase packer.

Travel

