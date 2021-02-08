Eat Like a Local: All Busan and Gyeongsangnam-do Makgeolli – Anjung

There is a special casual Korean restaurant in Munhyeon-dong called Anjung (the full name Anjung & Hansandoga), which is a restaurant brand under Yeonyojae, the school of fermentation culture.

Anjung staff politely explain about the sul (Korean for alcohol) and how to enjoy the accompanying food.

If you taste the basic banchan (Korean for side dishes), you can expect how the owner and chef want to specially prepare their food. The juk (Korean porridge) is so smooth and rich. The mulgimchi (watery plain kimchi, on right) is a bit fermented with a bit of a spicy after taste. And the three kinds of banchan in a square dish taste simple and natural.

They are strict with seasoning and try to keep the natural taste itself. I enjoyed the rich taste and texture of the fresh natural ingredients in every dish I had.

I had Bassak Saeu Gamjajeon (a crispy small shrimp-potato pancake, 13,000 won, on left in the main photo), Sora & Muneo Sukheo and Haecho Muchim (a dish served with parboiled top shell and octopus, seasoned seaweed and dropwort, 25,000 won, in the middle in the main photo), and Mini Jangeo kkotbap (bibimbap with fried eel and vegetables, 6,000 won, on right in the main photo).

Everything I had was tasty and fresh. I was a bit shocked with the Mini Jangeo kkotbap because there was no additional seasoning as usual for bibimbap. But later I could understand; the seasoning on the fried eel is enough so they do not add additional seasoning except sesame oil and you can taste all the fresh vegetables.

However, what really makes this place a must-go more than the great food is the alcohol. You can enjoy different kinds of makgeolli (Korean rice wine), cheongju (Korean refined rice wine), and soju from different areas in especially Busan and Gyeongsangnam-do.

Makgeolli, including the three on left in the main photo, is 5,000 won to 7,000 won. The fourth from left is soju Ryeo made from sweet potatoes and costs 30,000 won. In the middle, Iwhabaekju (16,000 won) is one of the premium makgeolli they have, which is like champagne and it is naturally mixed and sparkles when you open it. The two on the right are also premium makgeolli and are 25,000 won and 20,000 won respectively. The two on right in the main photo are cheongju and 28,000 won and 20,000 won.

In front of the cheongju looking like a bamboo in the main photo, are two suljans (Korean for glasses or cups for alcohol). Those used to be for kings, which make nice rings to signal a ‘servant’ to pour sul.

If you are interested in makgeolli or their food, you can take special lessons at Yeonyojae.

Reservations are recommended. Parking is not available but you can easily find Anjung at gate 4 of the BIFC and Busan Bank station on line 2.

Restaurant Information

Anjung & Hansandoga (안중 & 한산도가)

Open: 5 pm – 11 pm except Sundays (need to check for holidays)

Lunch: 11:30 am – 1 pm Monday to Friday (need to check for holidays)

Address: 2F, Jeonpodaero 110, Nam-gu, Busan

Phone: 070-8888-7340

Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first order on great meals from local restaurants in Busan.