Dangmyeon (bibim cellophane noodle 3,500 won) and gimbap (2,000 won)
Eat Like a Local: Maeul Bunsik — Busanjin Market’s Favorite Go-To

Located in the alley behind Busanjin Market, Maeul Bunsik offers inexpensive and very delicious food. Dangmyeon (bibim cellophane noodle) and gimbap is by far the locals' favorite.

Yoona Kang

Located around the beginning of the alley behind Busanjin Market (Jin Sijang), Maeul Bunsik has long been loved by locals. Many market-goers start their shopping or finish it up with a quick meal there.

Bunsik means flour-based food. They have many kinds of noodles with tteokbokki and gimbap.

I always have dangmyeon (bibim cellophane noodle) and gimbap, and always regret not having ordered a different kind of noodles when looking at others’ food. But I still end up ordering dangmyeon and gimbap.

I think it’s probably because I go to that area once or twice a year and dangmyeon is not common at usual bunsik restaurants.

Eating area

The food is made right after you order. It is very delicious and inexpensive. The atmosphere is no-frills and very reminiscent of an old-style Busan restaurant, but the food is delicious and always very fresh.

A word of warning — try to avoid lunchtime and parking is not available. It is open during Busanjin Market operating hours.

Restaurant Information

Maeul Bunsik (마을 분식)

Open: 7:40 am – 7 pm (Except the first and third Sundays / every Sunday in June, July, August.)

Address: Jinsijang-ro 20-6, Dong-gu, Busan

Phone: 051- 647-3325

M.A. in English syntax. Loves travel, exercise, animals, music and dance. Happy Busanite, foodie, excellent suitcase packer.

