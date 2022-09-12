Eat Like a Local: Maeul Bunsik — Busanjin Market’s Favorite Go-To

Located around the beginning of the alley behind Busanjin Market (Jin Sijang), Maeul Bunsik has long been loved by locals. Many market-goers start their shopping or finish it up with a quick meal there.

Bunsik means flour-based food. They have many kinds of noodles with tteokbokki and gimbap.

I always have dangmyeon (bibim cellophane noodle) and gimbap, and always regret not having ordered a different kind of noodles when looking at others’ food. But I still end up ordering dangmyeon and gimbap.

I think it’s probably because I go to that area once or twice a year and dangmyeon is not common at usual bunsik restaurants.

The food is made right after you order. It is very delicious and inexpensive. The atmosphere is no-frills and very reminiscent of an old-style Busan restaurant, but the food is delicious and always very fresh.

A word of warning — try to avoid lunchtime and parking is not available. It is open during Busanjin Market operating hours.

Restaurant Information

Maeul Bunsik (마을 분식)

Open: 7:40 am – 7 pm (Except the first and third Sundays / every Sunday in June, July, August.)

Address: Jinsijang-ro 20-6, Dong-gu, Busan

Phone: 051- 647-3325

Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first order on great meals from local restaurants in Busan.