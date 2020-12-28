Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: Savory Korean Full-Course Meals – Gugane Hanjeongsik

In Mangmi-dong, Suyeong-gu, Gugane offers an awesome Korean traditional meal at a reasonalble price. You can enjoy the fine collection of well-known Korean side dishes carefully made by the owner/chef.

Yoona Kang

Located behind Mangmi subway station gate 8 in Suyeong-gu, Gugane has been loved for its great Hanjeongsik for more than a decade.

This popular Korean table d’hôte eatery is a family affair — owner/chef Mrs. Gu Sun-yeon takes charge of the kitchen while her daughter is in charge of serving.

Hanjeongsik – 8,000 won

The unpretentious atmosphere of the restaurant makes it seem like a casual dining spot, however, the quality of the food surpasses most diner’s expectations.

Your meal begins with a glass of sungnyung, a traditional Korean infused drink of made from boiled, scorched rice.

For a reasonable price of 8,000 won, an array of side dishes make up this full-course Korean traditional meal, once reserved for aristocrats.

On my visit, I enjoyed grilled fish, gochu-jang-bulgogi, jeon, naengchae (vegetables with a mustard-based sauce), japchae, and daseulgi-deulkkae-tang, a thick soup made with march snail and perilla seeds aside from other side dishes including kimchi.

As far as hanjeongsik restaurants go, this one does not disappoint. The savory side dishes were cooked and served just perfectly — the crunchy fish is boasting of its tenderness inside and in that way the jeon can be its rival; the kimchi is relatively softer as it is possibly a bit panfried, and the well-made tang and the japchae, my favorite, are also a must. All were served fresh and perfectly balanced.

For orders for two or more, ssam (vegetables for wrapping) are additionally served.

As with many Korean traditional restaurants, only floor seating is available. Parking is not available, but until 3 p.m. parking on the road across from the restaurant is not regulated. It gets a bit busy during lunchtime and reservations are recommended for bigger groups.

Restaurant Information

Gugane Hanjeongsik (구가네 한정식)

Open: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily (except the second and fourth Sundays. need to check for national holidays)

Address: 444-5, Mangmi-dong, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-755-2100

 

Yoona Kang
M.A. in English syntax. Loves travel, exercise, animals, music and dance. Happy Busanite, foodie, excellent suitcase packer.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Brings Back the Prosperity Burgers for New Year’s

Haps Staff -
McDonald's has re-introduced two new burgers for the New Year -- the Prosperity Burger Gold and Prosperity Burger RED.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Burger King Opens New Centum Store Today

Haps Staff -
Burger King continues to expand in Busan opening its newest location today in Centum City
Read more
Dine & Drink

New Dining Regulations Set for Christmas Eve to January 3

Haps Staff -
The Korean government has issued new guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more
Business Spotlight

Cafe Show Seoul Presents Key Trend ’SMILE’ for 2021 Coffee Market

Haps Staff -
Asia’s largest coffee exhibition, Cafe Show Seoul, which occurred from November 4 to November 7, 2020 at COEX in Seoul, selected and announced the market key word for 2021 as “S.M.I.L.E,” which means to encourage that difficulties and struggles faced by the pandemic in 2020 will be overcome in the post-COVID-19 era.
Read more
Dine & Drink

HQ Offering a Christmas Day Special

Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting a special meal this Christmas Day for those looking to enjoy a home-cooked meal.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Seaman’s Club Offering Limited Seating Christmas Dinner

Haps Staff -
The Seaman's Club is offering a limited seating Christmas dinner this year, as well as a turkey takeout.
Read more

The Latest

BIKY to Host Poster Painting Contest for 2021 Festival

Movies & TV BeFM News -
The Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival (BIKY) announced that it will hold a poster painting contest for its 16th film festival in 2021.
Read more

Winners of The 1st Busan YouTube Contents Contest Announced

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it has selected the winners of the 1st Busan YouTube Contents Contest.
Read more

Bell-tolling Ceremony Events for New Year’s 2021 Canceled

Travel Busan City News -
The city of Busan has announced that all in-person events for the Bell-tolling Ceremony to celebrate New Year’s 2021 have all been canceled this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Savory Korean Full-Course Meals – Gugane Hanjeongsik

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
In Mangmi-dong, Suyeong-gu, Gugane offers an awesome Korean traditional meal at a reasonalble price. You can enjoy the fine collection of well-known Korean side dishes carefully made by the owner/chef.
Read more

Busan Extends Current Social Distancing Levels Until January 3

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan has extended the current social distancing level 2.5 to the 3rd of January. 
Read more

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
62 %
1.5kmh
100 %
Tue
13 °
Wed
-1 °
Thu
2 °
Fri
4 °
Sat
5 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Savory Korean Full-Course Meals – Gugane Hanjeongsik

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
In Mangmi-dong, Suyeong-gu, Gugane offers an awesome Korean traditional meal at a reasonalble price. You can enjoy the fine collection of well-known Korean side dishes carefully made by the owner/chef.
Read more

McDonald’s Brings Back the Prosperity Burgers for New Year’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's has re-introduced two new burgers for the New Year -- the Prosperity Burger Gold and Prosperity Burger RED.
Read more

Burger King Opens New Centum Store Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Burger King continues to expand in Busan opening its newest location today in Centum City
Read more

New Dining Regulations Set for Christmas Eve to January 3

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Korean government has issued new guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 