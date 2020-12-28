Eat Like a Local: Savory Korean Full-Course Meals – Gugane Hanjeongsik

Located behind Mangmi subway station gate 8 in Suyeong-gu, Gugane has been loved for its great Hanjeongsik for more than a decade.

This popular Korean table d’hôte eatery is a family affair — owner/chef Mrs. Gu Sun-yeon takes charge of the kitchen while her daughter is in charge of serving.

The unpretentious atmosphere of the restaurant makes it seem like a casual dining spot, however, the quality of the food surpasses most diner’s expectations.

Your meal begins with a glass of sungnyung, a traditional Korean infused drink of made from boiled, scorched rice.

For a reasonable price of 8,000 won, an array of side dishes make up this full-course Korean traditional meal, once reserved for aristocrats.

On my visit, I enjoyed grilled fish, gochu-jang-bulgogi, jeon, naengchae (vegetables with a mustard-based sauce), japchae, and daseulgi-deulkkae-tang, a thick soup made with march snail and perilla seeds aside from other side dishes including kimchi.

As far as hanjeongsik restaurants go, this one does not disappoint. The savory side dishes were cooked and served just perfectly — the crunchy fish is boasting of its tenderness inside and in that way the jeon can be its rival; the kimchi is relatively softer as it is possibly a bit panfried, and the well-made tang and the japchae, my favorite, are also a must. All were served fresh and perfectly balanced.

For orders for two or more, ssam (vegetables for wrapping) are additionally served.

As with many Korean traditional restaurants, only floor seating is available. Parking is not available, but until 3 p.m. parking on the road across from the restaurant is not regulated. It gets a bit busy during lunchtime and reservations are recommended for bigger groups.

Restaurant Information

Gugane Hanjeongsik (구가네 한정식)

Open: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily (except the second and fourth Sundays. need to check for national holidays)

Address: 444-5, Mangmi-dong, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-755-2100