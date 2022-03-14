Eat Like a Local: Heaven in a Bowl – Somunnan Kalguksu in Oncheon-dong

Kalguksu is loved for the elastic, chewy noodles and the deep taste of the hot soup. But here is a unique kalguksu that cannot be found easily and that you can enjoy only during the summer. Naeng kalguksu (naeng means cold or iced) is icy and the noodles are even chewier.

Located in a small Kalguksu alley in Oncheon 1-dong, Somunnan Kalguksu has been a favorite in the city for around 30 years.

I have known this place for 10 years and have seen the interior remade twice. Nevertheless, the Naeng kalguksu has always remained the same and its quality has not declined. And the gimbap — it’s some of the best I’ve ever had and definitely not to be missed.

They get all their vegetables, including ginger, garlic, and pepper powder from a farm in the country every week. They also make their kalguksu noodles from scratch.

They prepare everything in their wide-open kitchen area, and the restaurant is clean and comfortable.

Kimchi naeng kalguksu or Kimchi kalguksu (warm) is 5,500 won, and normal warm kalguksu is 4,500 won.

You can have a bigger portion for an extra 1,000 won for each dish. You can add sliced pepper and/or vinegar to your liking which are complimentary.

The restaurant is usually packed during the lunchtime with hikers and workers, so you may want to avoid it.

Parking is not available. Take out is available for all menu items, but if you pay by credit card, you have to pay 500 won extra for the package. Once you find the alley, you can find the orange sign that says 소문난 칼국수.

Restaurant Information

Somunnan Kalguksu (소문난 칼국수)

Open: 8:30 am – 9:30 pm daily (need to check for Seollal and Chuseok holidays)

Address: 152-16, Oncheon1-dong, Dongnae-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-553-5179