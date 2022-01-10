Eat Like a Local: Eomma Ttukbaegi in Centum

Located in Centum, Eomma Ttukbaegi (Mom’s Earthen Bowls) is cleverly somewhere between casual and fancy.

The price is affordable and the interior is nice and closer to casual, but their unique down-to-earth atmosphere has a certain je ne sais quoi about it that brings customers back time and time again.

There are only four kinds of Korean meals you can choose from, each for 13,000 won.

Eomma doenjang (엄마된장) is a homemade style bean paste pot stew with hanu, warty sea squirts, and Korean mint (wrinkled giant hyssop) in it.

Deulkkae yeongyangjjim (들깨 영양찜) is a pot stew with perilla seed powder and vegetable in it. Jaecheop-jinguk (재첩 진국) is a corbicula soup and lastly, hanu bulgogi (한우 불고기).

Personally, deulkkae yeongyangjjim is my favorite here as the hanu bulgogi a bit on the salty side. Additional rice is free of charge and you can ask for a refill of their tempting side dishes.

You can park on B1 but it is a bit difficult to find a parking space during lunchtime as the building is quite busy for commerce.

Restaurant Information

Eomma Ttukbaegi (엄마 뚝배기) in Centum

Open: 11 am – 9:40 pm daily (except Chuseok and Seollal)

Address: 2F, Daewoo Worldmark Centum, U-dong, Haeundae, Busan

Phone: 051-742-6565