Eat Like a Local: Ginseng Chicken Soup for the Soul – Yuna Samgyetang

Located close to Togok Intersection in Yeonsan-dong, Yuna Samgyetang has been much loved by locals since its launch in 1983.

For more than 30 years, this place has gone through many AI disasters and it is still ‘alive and well’. This place has been noted for the quality and taste of their food by locals.

Their samgyetang (Korean ginseng chicken broth) is not the modified version that is added with different kinds of other ingredients. It is a basic and old Korean-style recipe.

The soup of their samgyetang is not too thick and you can enjoy the deep flavor; some of my friends from Canada said it reminded them of the chicken soup back home. The soft chicken is stuffed with sticky rice and a few mung beans. I have an antipathy of bigger sizes of the chickens than their natural sizes and I like that the size of the chickens they use is somewhat small.

You also get a free bottle of insamju and if you want more, you can order it for 2,000 won for each bottle.

Their jeonbok samgyetang (samgyetang with abalone) is served for 15,000 won and jjimdak is 7,000 won per portion, which you can choose ganjang (soybean sauce) based or gochujang (thick soy paste mixed with red peppers) based. Some regulars love the gochujang jjimdak as much as the samgyetang.

All the ingredients are domestic and every side dish is freshly made and aged at the restaurant.

Parking is not available — around three cars can be parked carefully in front of the restaurant while dining but it is not easy to get a spot during meal times.

The restaurant gets very busy during lunch and dinner time.

Restaurant Information

Yuna Samgyetang (유나 삼계탕)

Open: 10:40 am – 9: 30 pm daily (need to check for Seollal and Chuseok)

Address: 210, Gwajeong-ro, Yeonje-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-759-4690

