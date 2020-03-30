Eat Like a Local: Old-Style Korean Pork Cutlets – Ms. and Mr. Wang Tongasu

Tongasu is pork cutlet in Korea, but the term tongasu came from Japan, which is believed to have originated from the Austrian schnitzel.

Korean tongasu is a little different from the Japanese one; the cutlet is thinner and the sauce is different, and is also served without being cut with the sauce on it — and Korean tongasu is usually cheaper.

Located in Marine City, this little restaurant has been full of customers since 2012. Their tongasu may bring back old memories to many Koreans. What makes this place unique is their old-style sauce — it’s lighter and much sweeter than the usual sauces that come with the meal today.

Besides tongasu, they have fish cutlets, cheese & pork cutlets and three kinds of noodles you can choose from. You can ask for a spicy sauce for an additional 1,000 won and a bigger portion for an additional 2,000 won.

They use fresh ingredients and cook your meal right after you order. Side dishes are self-serve. Take out is available at your request for additional 500 won each. You can also order food boxes in advance for an outdoor event or picnic. Avoid lunch time when the restaurant is usually packed.

It’s quite easy to find in the Golden Mercia building. Just look for the picture of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on the door who once dined here as well.

Restaurant Information

Ms&Mr Homemade Wang Tongasu (미스미스터수제왕돈가스)

Open: 10:50 am – 9:30 pm (except Lunar New Year and Chuseok holidays)

Location: In Golden Mercia building in Marine City

Phone: 051-744-3339