Pork cutlet (왕돈가스 6,000 won, served with soup)
Dine & DrinkEat Like a LocalRestaurants & Cafés

Eat Like a Local: Old-Style Korean Pork Cutlets – Ms. and Mr. Wang Tongasu

Any Korean, who has memories of going to a street market with their mom or with friends after school, would remember the Korean tongasu in the 1980s or 1990s. Japanese pork cutlet is so common in Korea these days that it is not easy to find the old Korean-style tongasu. The sauce is somewhat unique and the humble soup is unforgettable.

Yoona Kang

Tongasu is pork cutlet in Korea, but the term tongasu came from Japan, which is believed to have originated from the Austrian schnitzel.

Korean tongasu is a little different from the Japanese one; the cutlet is thinner and the sauce is different, and is also served without being cut with the sauce on it — and Korean tongasu is usually cheaper.

outside1Located in Marine City, this little restaurant has been full of customers since 2012. Their tongasu may bring back old memories to many Koreans. What makes this place unique is their old-style sauce — it’s lighter and much sweeter than the usual sauces that come with the meal today.

Besides tongasu, they have fish cutlets, cheese & pork cutlets and three kinds of noodles you can choose from. You can ask for a spicy sauce for an additional 1,000 won and a bigger portion for an additional 2,000 won.

insideThey use fresh ingredients and cook your meal right after you order. Side dishes are self-serve. Take out is available at your request for additional 500 won each. You can also order food boxes in advance for an outdoor event or picnic. Avoid lunch time when the restaurant is usually packed.

It’s quite easy to find in the Golden Mercia building. Just look for the picture of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on the door who once dined here as well.

Restaurant Information

Ms&Mr Homemade Wang Tongasu (미스미스터수제왕돈가스)

Open: 10:50 am – 9:30 pm (except Lunar New Year and Chuseok holidays)

Location: In Golden Mercia building in Marine City

Phone: 051-744-3339

 

Yoona Kang
M.A. in English syntax. Loves travel, exercise, animals, music and dance. Happy Busanite, foodie, excellent suitcase packer.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

HQ Hosting “Full Menu Welcome Back Party” This Wednesday

Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting a "Full Menu Welcome Back Party" this Wednesday evening.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Gourmet Chicken at Fast-Casual Prices

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Dynamic Busan Magazine lays out three great places around the city to get a taste of some Korean-style chicken.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Hilton Hotel’s Temporary Dining Operation Changes

Haps Staff -
Busan Hilton Hotel has temporarily changed its operation schedule for its food services due to the coronavirus situation in the country.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Saturday

Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will hold its first "Vegan Buffet" this Saturday.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Aroi’s Bbing Bbing at Millak Waterfront Park

Yoona Kang -
This Thai restaurant offers great selections of Southeast Asian alcohol including Sangsom, and Singha, Chang and Saigon beer in a lovely open space in addition to simple Thai delicacies.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge” Offering a Salad Buffet

Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's first-floor restaurant "The Lounge" is offering a salad buffet special throughout the end of the year.
Read more

The Latest

Advisory Put Out Nationwide for Mosquitoes Carrying Encephalitis

Busan News Haps Staff -
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it will strengthen the watch on mosquitoes carrying the disease Japanese encephalitis which are also referred to as small red house mosquitoes in Korean.
Read more

Haeundae Selected as an International Conference Complex

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced that parts of Haeundae were selected by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as an international conference complex
Read more

Korea Destinations: Phoenix Sculpture Installed at the Fountain in Jinju Bonggok Square

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
The city of Jinju in South Gyeongsang Province opened up its newest tourist attraction, a  symbolic phoenix 'Bonhuang' statue installed in the middle of the fountain at Bonggok Square.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Old-Style Korean Pork Cutlets – Ms. and Mr. Wang Tongasu

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Any Korean, who has memories of going to a street market with mom or with friends after school, would remember the Korean tongasu in 1980s or 1990s. Here you can taste the good memories.
Read more

2020 World Table Tennis Championships Will Be Postponed Once Again

Sports News Haps Staff -
The 2020 World Table Tennis Championships which were rescheduled for June in Busan will be delayed once again.
Read more

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
13.7 ° C
14 °
13 °
54 %
2.6kmh
20 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
17 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Old-Style Korean Pork Cutlets – Ms. and Mr. Wang Tongasu

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Any Korean, who has memories of going to a street market with mom or with friends after school, would remember the Korean tongasu in 1980s or 1990s. Here you can taste the good memories.
Read more

HQ Hosting “Full Menu Welcome Back Party” This Wednesday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting a "Full Menu Welcome Back Party" this Wednesday evening.
Read more

Busan Bites: Gourmet Chicken at Fast-Casual Prices

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Dynamic Busan Magazine lays out three great places around the city to get a taste of some Korean-style chicken.
Read more

Hilton Hotel’s Temporary Dining Operation Changes

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan Hilton Hotel has temporarily changed its operation schedule for its food services due to the coronavirus situation in the country.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea