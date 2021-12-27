Eat Like a Local: Seafood Lovers Paradise – Sonkeun Halmae in Gijang

Sonkeun Halmae, which has beautiful views of the sea, offers a great option for seafood lovers who would like to try fresh seafood other than hoe (raw fish).

This place has been loved by locals for 30 years for its suave jeonbokjuk (abalone porridge), and also by people who want to enjoy different kinds of seafood caught off of local shores.

If you order the seafood meal course, (50,000 won for two or 20,000 won for each if you order more than two), you can dine on a variety of fresh seafood dishes which come straight from the sea, followed by a hearty bowl of jeonbokjuk.

With your seafood course meal, you can indulge in honghaptang (mussel soup), gaebul (fat innkeeper worm), nakji (small octopus), sora (turban shell), meongge (sea squirt), haesam (sea slug), and jeonbok (abalone) (from the top left in a clockwise direction in the main photo).

If it is too overwhelming to try all of those or if you are looking to dine with a more specific seafood option, you can order one or some of them individually with prices ranging between 10,000 won to 35,000 won.

On the second floor of the same building, Big Hands Coffee, owned by the younger sister of Sonkeun Halmae (Sonkeun Halmae means ‘grandma with big hands’) offers delicious tea and coffee with a lovely view of the harbor. Their homemade Korean-style fruit teas which are quite refreshing after a big meal are highly recommended and you can receive a 10% discount if you show your dining receipt from downstairs when you order.

The interior is quite new and clean as the building was built three years ago when they moved to their new location, though be advised there are only tables with floor seating for dining.

It’s best to avoid lunchtime and weekends and a take-out option is available. Parking is free at the public parking lot across from the restaurant.

Restaurant Information

Sonkeun Halmae (손큰 할매)

Open: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily (except Tuesdays, Seollal and Chuseok. If the Tuesday falls on a holiday, it is open.)

Address: 138, Yeonhwa-ri, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan

Phone: 051-721-2959