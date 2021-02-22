Eat Like a Local: Shabu-Shabu Delight – Shabuya on Dalmaji Hill

Shabu-shabu originated in Osaka in 1952. Although it was first meant as a summer food, it has become loved more so in winter.

Sip the boiling broth, which tastes richer and gets more thickened with time, and indulge in the freshly cooked meat or still crunchy veggies for a mouthwatering treat.

Enjoying a delicious meal of shabu-shabu in a nicer area like Dalmaji Hill with its great views and fresh air, it could not be better.

Upon entering inside, you are welcomed by two washstands, where you can wash your hands pre-and-post-eating and receive your own pot where you can enjoy making your own dish as you like.

If you order a set per person, which ranges from 10,00 won to 20,000 won depending on meat or seafood choices, fresh vegetables, and Vietnamese roll papers are served with no extra charge.

It’s an ideal dining spot for couples, friends, groups, and families. The restaurant is pretty spacious and there are various sized tables. There is also a playroom for kids.

Sets between 11 am and 2 pm on weekdays may be discounted 20 percent. There is an elongated terrace for coffee and dessert along the window side. It is recommended to make a reservation and parking is available.

Restaurant Information

Shabuya (샤브夜)

Open: 11 am – 10 pm

Address: 3rd floor, 1489-4, Jung-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Phone: 1899-4717

