Eat Like a Local: Tough Winter Out with a Hot, Spicy Anchovy Jjigae

If you are in Daebyeon in Gijang, it is fun to look around little shops by the beach which will give you a chance to see many different kinds of seafood and seaweed and to talk to the local people.

After that, you may need to chill out from the heat, coldness, or hunger and want to give the local food a go.

Located behind the beach road in Daebyeon, Daesung Galchi offers a great Korean cutlassfish (갈치) and anchovy (멸치) menu.

The Anchovy Jjigae in the video above is their small-size option (20,000 won) and was more than enough for two people. It’s a little different than your regular jjigae’s — its broth is more flavorful and it’s also got a nice little spicy kick to warm you up.

Side dishes are fresh and delicious and are also possible to be refilled at your request.

Cutlassfish Jjigae or grill for one person is 35,000 won. Avoid lunchtime as it’s always packed. You can park in front of the restaurant.

Restaurant Information

Daesung Galchi (대성 갈치)

Open: 11 am – 9 pm (except Lunar New Year and Chuseok holidays)

Address: 308, Daebyeon-ri, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan

Phone: 051-721-2289