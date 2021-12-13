Side dishes (changeable everyday)
Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Eat Like a Local: Tough Winter Out with a Hot, Spicy Anchovy Jjigae

Eating anchovies may sound strange to many people, but we eat them in many different ways in Busan. Not only do Koreans eat them in many kinds of soup, we eat it like raw fish (check Gijang Anchovy Festival) or in Jjigae (Korean stew). Gijang is the most well-known for anchovies and this restaurant is one of the most popular there.

Yoona Kang

If you are in Daebyeon in Gijang, it is fun to look around little shops by the beach which will give you a chance to see many different kinds of seafood and seaweed and to talk to the local people.

After that, you may need to chill out from the heat, coldness, or hunger and want to give the local food a go.

Located behind the beach road in Daebyeon, Daesung Galchi offers a great Korean cutlassfish (갈치) and anchovy (멸치) menu.

The Anchovy Jjigae in the video above is their small-size option (20,000 won) and was more than enough for two people. It’s a little different than your regular jjigae’s — its broth is more flavorful and it’s also got a nice little spicy kick to warm you up.

Side dishes are fresh and delicious and are also possible to be refilled at your request.

Cutlassfish Jjigae or grill for one person is 35,000 won. Avoid lunchtime as it’s always packed. You can park in front of the restaurant.

Restaurant Information

Daesung Galchi (대성 갈치)

Open: 11 am – 9 pm (except Lunar New Year and Chuseok holidays)

Address: 308, Daebyeon-ri, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan

Phone: 051-721-2289

 

Yoona Kang
M.A. in English syntax. Loves travel, exercise, animals, music and dance. Happy Busanite, foodie, excellent suitcase packer.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Reinforced Quarantine Measures for the First of the Three-stage Revised Social Distancing Scheme

2.5-Meter-High Smurf Statue to be Installed at Dadaepo Beach

Tongyeong Cancels its 2022 Sunrise Event

20-Year-Old Sentenced For Burning Down a Chicken Restaurant in Ulsan Because “It Didn’t Taste Good”

Eat Like a Local: Tough Winter Out with a Hot, Spicy Anchovy Jjigae

Jinju’s Namgang Yudeung Festival Suspended For One Week Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases

Busan
clear sky
-5.9 ° C
-5.9 °
-5.9 °
42 %
3.8kmh
0 %
Mon
3 °
Tue
8 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
7 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 