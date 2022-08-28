Eat to Your Heart’s Content at the Myeongji Gizzard Shad Festival This Week

If you want to eat gizzard shad, the most popular autumn fish, then you can go to ‘Myeongji Market Gizzard Shad festival’ which is held in Myeongji market, Gangseogu, Busan every September.

You can have fresh gizzard shad raw fish at a reasonable price as much as you want during the festival and experience the event to show how to prepare raw fish and free food tasting event as well.

This market is the most famous traditional market with about 50 years of history in the Gangseo area and has become the specialty live fish market in Busan since it was five-day market and dawn time market 30 years ago

Event Information

Period: August 30-September 1, 2022

Opening ceremony Aug. 30, 10:00 a.m.

Venue: Myeonngji Market in Gangseo-gu