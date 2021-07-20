TravelLocal Destinations

Eating and Drinking Banned at Night at Haeundae and Songjeong Beach

Haps Staff

Haeundae-gu and the city of Busan have announced that eating and drinking will be completely banned at Haeundae Beach and Songjeong Beach.

The two beaches had originally banned eating and drinking for more than two people after 6 p.m. but decided to ban it completely after the city raised its social distancing to level 3 at midnight today.

The district will also increase the frequency of disinfection of beach facilities and enforce social distancing measures such as wearing masks.

Safety call check-ins, QR checks, and fever stickers will be distributed at the 12 entrances at Haeundae Beach.

