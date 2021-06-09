Eating and Drinking Banned From Millak Waterfront Park From the 18th

Drinking and eating will be restricted for the time being at the Millak Waterfront Park in Busan, where a number of people violated various quarantine rules recently including jumping over walls and drinking despite restrictions on the number of people entering.

According to the Suyeong-gu district office, an administrative order banning the consumption of food and beverages at Millak Waterfront Park between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. has been decided to take effect from the 18th of this month to September.

The extreme measures come after citizens and visitors have continued to violate quarantine rules including crossing over fences and entering the park area when the maximum occupancy limit had already peaked.

The Waterfront Park has been gaining popularity when bar operating hours were restricted due to social distancing, attracting people to the outdoor area drink until late at night, triggering complaints from residents at nearby apartments.

The park is not subject to the Park Act rules which state that eating and drinking are not allowed as it is considered a public water surface.

The district is seeking 200 million won in additional funds from the government in order to increase manpower to supervise the park.

The ordinance is effective until September 30.