NewsBusan News

Eating and Drinking Banned From Millak Waterfront Park From the 18th

Haps Staff

Drinking and eating will be restricted for the time being at the Millak Waterfront Park in Busan, where a number of people violated various quarantine rules recently including jumping over walls and drinking despite restrictions on the number of people entering.

According to the Suyeong-gu district office, an administrative order banning the consumption of food and beverages at Millak Waterfront Park between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. has been decided to take effect from the 18th of this month to September.

The extreme measures come after citizens and visitors have continued to violate quarantine rules including crossing over fences and entering the park area when the maximum occupancy limit had already peaked.

The Waterfront Park has been gaining popularity when bar operating hours were restricted due to social distancing, attracting people to the outdoor area drink until late at night, triggering complaints from residents at nearby apartments.

The park is not subject to the Park Act rules which state that eating and drinking are not allowed as it is considered a public water surface.

The district is seeking 200 million won in additional funds from the government in order to increase manpower to supervise the park.

The ordinance is effective until September 30.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
26 ° C
26 °
22.1 °
44 %
4.2kmh
0 %
Thu
25 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 