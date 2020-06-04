Business SpotlightLifestyle

ECCK Busan Economic Update to be Held June 18th

Haps Staff

The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting the “ECCK Busan Economic Update” on June 18th.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected economies both locally and internationally to the extent that is not yet quite measurable and apparent. One way to describe this historical moment could be the time of radical uncertainties. We can all sense that the world and the economy will not be the same after this pandemic. What are the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak and how the economic recovery might look like in both Republic of Korea and Europe? What governments’ support measures have been implemented and are planned to help in recovering the economy and preventing the recession?

We cordially invite you for a presentation and open discussion on such questions with two esteemed speakers. The ECCK president Mr. Christoph Heider who is a former CFO of Bayer Korea Ltd. in Seoul, and Mr. Andrew S. Millard, an assistant professor at Busan University of Foreign Studies who specializes in International Studies and EU foreign policies.

Event Information

Title: ECCK Busan Economic Update

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2020

Time: 16:00 – 18:00 (Registration starts from 15:30)

Venue: Seminar Room (4F) Citadines Haeundae Busan

Admission fee: Member-35,000 KRW | Non-member- 55,000 KRW

*Payment at the door

 Agenda:

15:30 – 16:00 Registration

16:00 – 17:30 Presentation and Open Discussion

17:30 – 18:00 Beer & Chips

  • Kindly inform the ECCK of your attendance and cancellation by June 15 through the RSVP Link.
  • If you have any inquiry for the event, please contact Ms. Tatiana Korchevskaya (051-959- 9696 or [email protected])
Haps Staff
