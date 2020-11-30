ECCK Busan Retro Christmas Party Canceled

The European Chamber of Commerce Korea’s Busan Retro Party scheduled for this Friday evening has been canceled.

“As our members’ health and safety matter the most and considering the aggravated COVID-19 circumstances, it is with a heavy heart that we decided to cancel the event. But we will sure come back with an interesting event as such beginning of next year in line with the new-normal. We therefore seek your understanding and apology for any inconvenience caused,” they said in an email statement.

The party was scheduled for Friday evening at the Grand Joseon in Haeundae.