ECCK Busan Summer Network Night Set For August 31

Haps Staff

The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting “Summer Network Night” on August 31st at the Fairfield by Marriott Songdo Beach.

This event is an excellent opportunity not only to grow your network but also to explore another part of Busan City.

Invite your colleagues, partners, and friends for a fabulous night and don’t forget to bring a stack of business cards!

You can RSVP for the event here.

Event Information

ECCK Busan Summer Network Night

Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Time: 19:00 – 21:00 (Registration starts from 18:30)

Venue: Art K (2F), Fairfield by Marriott Busan Songdo Beach

Parking: Free parking during the event

Admission fee: Member – 85,000 KRW

Non-Member – 115,000 KRW

