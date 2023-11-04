ECCK-Haps-NBA Hosting November Informal Networking Night November 24th

As the autumn leaves fall to the chilly wind of winter, ECCK Busan Chapter invites you to our ‘ECCK Busan-Haps-NBA November Informal Network Night’, co-hosted by Haps Magazine Korea and the Norwegian Business Association Korea.

This event promises a relaxed atmosphere for professionals from various industries to come together, share insights, and forge valuable connections. With the backdrop of the enchanting winter ambiance, this night is sure to be an unforgettable blend of networking and camaraderie.

Save the date and join us on November 24th at Praha 993 for a night of meaningful interactions and vibrant conversations. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to expand your professional network and create lasting memories!

The event costs 30,000 won and includes beer and food provided.

Click here to register.

Event Information

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 19:00 – 21:00 (Registration starts from 18:30)

Venue: Praha993, Busan

Parking: Due to the restricted parking area, we recommend you use public transportation.

Admission fee: 30,000 KRW

*Please kindly pay the ticket fee with a credit card at the Praha993 on the event day.

Agenda:

18:30 – 19:00 Registration

19:00 – 21:00 Dinner & Networking