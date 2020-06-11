ECCK Holding “All European Network Night 2020” in Seoul June 25th

The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting its annual “All European Network Night 2020” on June 25th at Signiel in Seoul.
The All European Network Night will be co-hosted with other European chambers and business associations in Korea. This year’s edition will be a seated event for up to a maximum of 100 guests where you can enjoy a great view of Seoul at the 76th floor of Signiel Seoul with colleagues and friends.
Event Information
All European Network Night 2020 – RSVP Here
Date: Thursday, June 25, 2020
Time: 19:00 – 21:30 (Registration starts from 18:30)
Venue: Grand Ballroom (76F), Signiel Seoul
Parking: Free parking during the event
Admission fee: Member – 100,000 KRW l Non-Member – 130,000 KRW
* Members from all 9 hosts benefit from the member rate.
* No walk-ins allowed.
* Please note that only limited seats are available for this event.