ECCK Holding “All European Network Night 2020” in Seoul June 25th

The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting its annual “All European Network Night 2020” on June 25th at Signiel in Seoul.

The All European Network Night will be co-hosted with other European chambers and business associations in Korea. This year’s edition will be a seated event for up to a maximum of 100 guests where you can enjoy a great view of Seoul at the 76th floor of Signiel Seoul with colleagues and friends.

Event Information

All European Network Night 2020 – RSVP Here

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2020

Time: 19:00 – 21:30 (Registration starts from 18:30)

Venue: Grand Ballroom (76F), Signiel Seoul

Parking: Free parking during the event

Admission fee: Member – 100,000 KRW l Non-Member – 130,000 KRW

* Members from all 9 hosts benefit from the member rate.

* No walk-ins allowed.

* Please note that only limited seats are available for this event.

Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay

blank
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Busan’s Hotels Recovering Slowly, But Not in All Areas of the City

With the summer fast approaching and the likelihood of most Korean's staying on the peninsula this vacation, hotels in Busan are hoping to recover after a disastrous first half of the year.
ECCK Busan Economic Update to be Held June 18th

The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting the "ECCK Busan Economic Update" on June 18th.
Sign Up For The International Day of Yoga at Busan Citizen’s Park June 21st

To help celebrate the 6th International Day of Yoga, a yoga event for all will be held at Busan Citizens Park on June 21st.
Taking a Look Back at the Old Amusement Parks in Busan

While Busanites will have to wait for another year until the large-scale theme park in East Busan Tourism Complex will open, amusement parks have a long, interesting history in the city.
Masks Can Now Be Bought Any Day of the Week

People looking for masks can now purchase them any day of the week in Busan.
Korea Camping Car Show Runs at BEXCO This Weekend

The 2020 Korea Camping Car Show hosted by the Korea Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (KRVIA) and supervised by BEXCO will be held at the exhibition hall for four days from the 28th.
Up to 150mm of Rain Forecasted This Weekend in Busan and Southern Region

Heavy rains are expected this weekend around Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam province.
What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
실과 바늘의 결로 태어난 꽃과 새 개최

부산시립박물관은 2010년부터 매년 3회씩 개최하는 ‘신수 유물(新收遺物) 소개전’의 2020년 두 번째 전시를 시립박물관 부산관 2층 미술실에서 오는 10월 11일까지 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Busan City Trivia Returns This Sunday

Test your brain against the best in the city at Busan City Trivia Night this Sunday evening at 7 p.m.
McDonald’s Korea Introduces the Triple Cheeseburger

McDonald's Korea has introduced its newest offering -- the triple cheeseburger.
McDonald’s Korea Introduces the Triple Cheeseburger

McDonald's Korea has introduced its newest offering -- the triple cheeseburger.
Centum Beer Festival Moved Back to August

This year's Centum Beer Festival has been postponed until August.
Chuncheon Makguksu & Dakgalbi Festival Postponed Until September

Gangwondo's popular Chuncheon Makguksu & Dakgalbi Festival scheduled for this week has been postponed until September.
Eat Like a Local: Doongbonae Dwaeji Kalbi in KSU

Located on the back streets of the Kyungsung University district, Doongbonae Dwaeji Kalbi has been a mainstay of the area offering tasty, affordable Korean bbq since 1992.
