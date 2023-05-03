ECCK Holding “All European Network Night 2023 Busan” May 31st

ECCK Busan Chapter invites you to its All European Network Night 2023 Busan scheduled for Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Grand Josun Busan.

The All European Network Night is one of the biggest networking events for European business people in Korea.

This year’s event will be held under the theme of “A Starry Night in Busan”, and they invite you to join in the celebration of Europe Day.

Please kindly note that this event will be held as a standing networking event.

Also, don’t forget to check the dress code. This year’s dress code will be Glittering Gold or Blue so let yourself shine and be the best dresser!

Please confirm your partnership participation at your earliest convenience, but no later than May 23 (Tuesday), 2023 to receive the full benefits.

For further inquiries about this event or partnership options, please contact the ECCK Busan Chapter. at ‪[email protected] or 051-959-9696.