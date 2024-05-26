Business SpotlightLifestyle

ECCK Holding “All European Network Night 2024 Busan” This Friday

By Haps Staff

ECCK Busan Chapter invites you to its All European Network Night 2024 Busan scheduled for Friday, May 31 at the Westin Chosun Busan.

The All European Network Night is one of the biggest networking events for European business people in Korea.

This year’s event will be held under the theme of “Beach Holiday in Europe”, and they invite you to join in the celebration of Europe Day.

Please kindly note that this event will be held as a standing networking event.

For further inquiries about this event or partnership options, please contact the ECCK Busan Chapter at ‪[email protected] or 051-959-9696.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Car Overhaul, How to Find the Best Craftsmen, and Where to Start

Asia’s Largest Cruise EDM Festival ‘It’s the Ship Korea’ Gets Underway

“Region-Specific Visa Foreign Student Job Fair” Held Today

Lotte Hotels & Resorts to Open L7 Near Haeundae Beach Next Month

18th Busan Content Market to Host Global Media Leaders

Western Education System vs. Asian Education System

The Latest

Busan and Seoul Rank in ‘World’s Top 1,000 Cities’ Economic Survey

Busan to Host a Culinary Experience at the 2024 Wheat Festival in June

Butterfly Experience Zone at Nature Love Learning Center Opens in Changwon

What’s On in Busan: May 27 – June 2

Domestic Low-Cost Carriers Increase Baggage Fees Amid Rising Costs

Healing Garden Walking

Busan
light rain
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
97 %
11.6kmh
100 %
Sun
20 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 