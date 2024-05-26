ECCK Holding “All European Network Night 2024 Busan” This Friday

ECCK Busan Chapter invites you to its All European Network Night 2024 Busan scheduled for Friday, May 31 at the Westin Chosun Busan.

The All European Network Night is one of the biggest networking events for European business people in Korea.

This year’s event will be held under the theme of “Beach Holiday in Europe”, and they invite you to join in the celebration of Europe Day.

Please kindly note that this event will be held as a standing networking event.

For further inquiries about this event or partnership options, please contact the ECCK Busan Chapter at ‪[email protected] or 051-959-9696.