ECCK Hosting “Breakfast Meting with Mayor Oh Keo-don” on March 5th

Haps Staff

The European Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ECCK) is hosting an ECCK Busan Breakfast Meeting with Busan Mayor Oh Keo Don and Busan Metropolitan City on March 5th at the Paradise Hotel.

During the meeting, Mayor Oh Keo Don and Busan Metropolitan City will share their current and future plans for Busan City.

This is a unique opportunity to receive the latest city updates firsthand and present your questions to the Mayor.

If you have any relevant issues or questions, please submit them by February 21 to Ms. Tatiana Korchevskaya at [email protected]

To attend, please fill out the RSVP link by February 27.

Event Information

ECCK Busan Breakfast Meeting with Busan Metropolitan City Mayor Oh Keo Don

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2020
Time: 08:00 – 09:30 (Registration starts from 07:30)
Venue: Sydney Room (2F), Paradise Hotel
Admission fee: Member – 50,000 KRW l Non-Member – 70,000 KRW
Payment at the door
For walk-ins, an additional 10,000 KRW will be charged

Agenda

07:30 – 08:00 — Registration
08:00 – 09:30 — Opening remarks by ECCK Chairperson
— Speech by Mayor Oh Keo Don
— Presentation by Assistant Mayor for Employment and Economy
— Open Dialogue (Q&A session) with the Mayor and Busan Metropolitan City

Haps Staff
Haps Staff

ECCK Hosting "Breakfast Meting with Mayor Oh Keo-don" on March 5th

Travel

