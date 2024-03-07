ECCK Hosting the Busan Information Session & Networking Night on March 29

The European Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ECCK) would like to invite you to attend the ECCK Busan Information Session & Networking Night scheduled for Friday, March 29, 2024, taking place at Salon (1F), Park Hyatt Busan.

During the information session, there will be expert panel discussion on global issues affecting the Korean peninsula.

Professor Robert Kelly and US Consul Nolan Barkhouse will share their valuable insights and views on political and economical issues affecting Korea.

You can register for the event here.

Event Information

Date: Friday, March 29, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (Registration starts from 5:30 p.m.)

Venue: Salon (1F), Park Hyatt Busan

Admission fee: Member – 100,000 KRW | Non-Member – 130,000 KRW

Parking: Free parking is available

Agenda:

5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Registration

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Information session

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Networking and Dinner