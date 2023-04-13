Business SpotlightEvents

ECCK: Information Session — Update on Labour Law

Haps Staff

In a fast-changing business world, it is important to acknowledge the rapidly evolving landscape of laws and regulations in these areas, which can have significant impacts on individuals, businesses, and society as a whole. Therefore, we need to stay informed and up-to-date on the latest changes and developments.

This session presented by Peter S. Lee, foreign attorney at Jin&Kim PLC aims to provide you with valuable insights and information on the latest updates and changes to labor law in 2023.

Our experts from Jin&Kim will speak about the key changes and their implications for individuals and organizations, including any new policies, regulations, and compliance requirements.

They will also explore how these changes may impact the economy, job market, and various industries.

They hope that this session will provide you with a deeper understanding of the latest updates in tax law and labor law, as well as practical tips and guidance on how to navigate these changes effectively.

To preregister, click here.

Event Information

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Time: 16:30 – 18:00 (Registration starts from 16:00)
Admission fee:  Member – 30,000 KRW | Non-Member – 50,000 KRW
Agenda: 
16:00 – 16:30 Registration 
16:30 – 16:40 Intro
16:40 – 17:30 Presentation on Labor Law Update and Q&A by Jin & Kim., PLC 
17:30 – 18:00 Coffee Break & Networking 
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
51 %
1kmh
0 %
Fri
16 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
12 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 