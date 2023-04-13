ECCK: Information Session — Update on Labour Law

In a fast-changing business world, it is important to acknowledge the rapidly evolving landscape of laws and regulations in these areas, which can have significant impacts on individuals, businesses, and society as a whole. Therefore, we need to stay informed and up-to-date on the latest changes and developments.

This session presented by Peter S. Lee, foreign attorney at Jin&Kim PLC aims to provide you with valuable insights and information on the latest updates and changes to labor law in 2023.

Our experts from Jin&Kim will speak about the key changes and their implications for individuals and organizations, including any new policies, regulations, and compliance requirements.