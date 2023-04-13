ECCK: Information Session — Update on Labour Law

In a fast-changing business world, it is important to acknowledge the rapidly evolving landscape of laws and regulations in these areas, which can have significant impacts on individuals, businesses, and society as a whole. Therefore, we need to stay informed and up-to-date on the latest changes and developments.
This session presented by Peter S. Lee, foreign attorney at Jin&Kim PLC aims to provide you with valuable insights and information on the latest updates and changes to labor law in 2023.
Our experts from Jin&Kim will speak about the key changes and their implications for individuals and organizations, including any new policies, regulations, and compliance requirements.
They will also explore how these changes may impact the economy, job market, and various industries.
They hope that this session will provide you with a deeper understanding of the latest updates in tax law and labor law, as well as practical tips and guidance on how to navigate these changes effectively.
To preregister, click here.