Business SpotlightLifestyle

ECCK Offline Events Put on Hold

Haps Staff

The European Chamber of Commerce Korea has announced that it has postponed its upcoming in-person events.

They announced that they will postpone all physical events scheduled for September and for the first half of October to a later point in time, including the European Gala originally scheduled for October 8, 2021.

The ECCK will hold an SDG webinar with Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG; responsible for Daimler Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars COO on September 14, 2021.

Registration for the event can be done here.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
26 ° C
26 °
22.1 °
83 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Sun
26 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 