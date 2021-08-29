ECCK Offline Events Put on Hold

The European Chamber of Commerce Korea has announced that it has postponed its upcoming in-person events.

They announced that they will postpone all physical events scheduled for September and for the first half of October to a later point in time, including the European Gala originally scheduled for October 8, 2021.

The ECCK will hold an SDG webinar with Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG; responsible for Daimler Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars COO on September 14, 2021.

Registration for the event can be done here.