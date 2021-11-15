ECCK Successfully Hosts 2021 Maritime Conference

The European Chamber of Commerce in Korea successfully hosted the 2021 Maritime Conference co-hosted with Royal Norwegian Embassy in Seoul, Innovation Norway, Norwegian Business Association, and the Busan Metropolitan Government at the Hilton Busan on Thursday, November 11th.

The event which focused on the future of “Green and Smart Shipping” invited 49 C-Level dignitaries from the shipping industry to engage in a partnership between Norway-Europe and the Republic of Korea in the maritime industry.

“This private event was designed to bring together the key stakeholders in the local maritime industry in order to engage a partnership between Europe•Norway and the Republic of Korea in the maritime industry. Aligned with the pandemic circumstances, only 49 C-level executives were invited to share valuable insights, innovative ideas, and solutions,” said Nuri Chung, Busan Chapter Representative of the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea and Manager of the Marine & Shipbuilding Committee.

Norwegian Ambassador H.E. Frode Solberg opened the event with a speech focusing on the common challenges faced in the future of the industry and how Korea and Norway can together help solve future industry problems as the two nations have worked together since 1953 through cooperation and strong will followed by a welcome speech from ECCK Chairperson Mr. Dirk Lukat.

The event then turned to two keynote addresses, including Mr. Won Ho-joo, CTO of Hyundai Heavy Industries, on Decarbonization which included a presentation by Mr. Tommy Rasmusen, MAN Energy Solutions Korea President, and a second keynote on Digitalization from Mr. Ørnulf Rødseth, SINTEF Ocean Senior Scientist with a presentation from Mr. Seunghyeon (Stanley) Yoo, DNV Research Engineer and Digitalization Expert.

A spirited and informative panel discussion featuring Mr. Yoo, Mr. Rasmusen, and Mr. Rødseth moderated by NBA Chairman Mr. Andreas Kristofferson let audience members delve more deeply into the topics with the experts providing deeper insights into decarbonization and digitalization.

The formal events of the evening concluded with a welcome greeting from Mr. Yunil Kim, Vice Mayor for Economic Affairs for the City of Busan, and an introduction to the city of Busan and its potential for investment opportunities by Ms. Nayoung Jun, the Deputy Director of Foreign Direct Investment for the City of Busan.

The evening ended with a dinner and networking session for the participants.

