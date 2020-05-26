ECCK Tax Seminar

The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting the “ECCK Busan Taxation Seminar – Update on tax amendments / Tax Reform 2020” conference this Friday morning at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Marine City.

In December 2019, Korean government legislated revised tax laws that treat 15 national taxes and 2 local taxes, including corporate income tax, transfer pricing regulation, and customs laws. In this regard, the government followed up with an amendment on the enforcement decree in accordance to the revised tax laws on February 2, 2020.

Join Tai-Joon Kim, Tae-Joo Kim and Yu-Jin Suh, Tax Partners at KPMG Korea, to discuss the most recent revisions in the areas of tax, transfer pricing and customs and to learn about possible future impacts on your company. During this seminar, KPMG will cover major changes in the corporate income tax, transfer pricing regulation, and customs laws and provide details of the revised enforcement decree. We look forward to your participation.

Event Information

ECCK Busan Taxation Seminar – Update on tax amendments / Tax reform 2020 – Tax, transfer pricing and customs

Date: Friday, May 29, 2020

Time: 09:30 – 11:00 (*Registration starts from 09:00)

Venue: Drawing room 4 (33F), Park Hyatt Busan

Admission fee: Member – 30,000 KRW l Non-Member – 50,000 KRW

* Card payment at the door

Agenda:

09:00 – 09:30 Registration and coffee break

09:30 – 10:30 Presentation By KPMG

10:30 – 11:00 Q & A Session