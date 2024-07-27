Eco-Friendly Water Play Festival Returns to Nam-gu

Nam-gu district has begun a large-scale water play festival, following last year’s success.

This year’s ‘2nd UN Nam-gu Water Festival’ will be held through August 9 at Yongho-dong Starlight Park, featuring a variety of programs and activities for children and families.

Festival Highlights:

21 Programs in 5 Categories: Including air bounce, pedal boat, water tunnel, and a bubble experience zone.

Affordable Fun: Food items available for 1,000 won; advance reservations recommended.

Event Details:

Nam-gu has invested approximately 250 million won to create a fun and eco-friendly water play area. The festival, designed to symbolize the district’s unique UN memorial cemetery, includes activities like water tunnels, bubble zones, and jacuzzi areas, ensuring safe and enjoyable water play for all ages.

Daily Schedule:

Morning Session: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Afternoon Session: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Free Admission: Facilities are free to use.

Special Programs:

Water Tunnel and Water Bucket: Operates for 45 minutes every hour, spraying water inside a large air bounce tunnel.

Eco-Friendly Bubble Zone: Operates for 10 minutes every hour, filling an 8m wide and tall air bounce pool with bubbles.

Jacuzzi Zone: Provides warm water (20-40 degrees) for infants and toddlers, operating every 45 minutes to prevent hypothermia.

Stage Programs: Includes ‘Gather! Water Gun Fight’ and ‘Live Music Box,’ featuring user stories and song requests.

A Nam-gu official highlighted the ‘1,000 Won Happiness Daiso’ corner, offering drinks, ice cream, and food at minimal cost, ensuring an affordable experience for attendees.

Reservation Information:

Advance reservations are highly recommended and can be made through the Nam-gu website and social media channels.

Up to 600 people per session (morning and afternoon) can reserve spots, with 70% of slots available for pre-booking and the remaining 30% for on-site attendees.

Nam-gu’s water play festival aims to provide a convenient and enjoyable summer activity for local residents, particularly those without easy access to Busan’s famous beaches.