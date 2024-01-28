Busan News

Economic Outlook For Busan Worsens

By BeFM News

The economic outlook for businesses in the Busan area has worsened.

According to the ‘January 2024 Busan Area Business Survey Results’ from the Bank of Korea’s Busan Headquarters on the 26th, the Business Survey Index (BSI) for manufacturing in the Busan area rose by 2 points to 72 this month, but the outlook BSI fell by 1 point to 72 compared to last month.

The non-manufacturing BSI remained the same as last month at 65, and the outlook BSI dropped 4 points to 63.

The BSI is a statistical measure based on business owners’ judgment and prospects of their current business conditions, with a score below 100 indicating more negative than positive responses.

