Ediya Coffee Collaborates With Hershey to Offer Three New Drinks

Ediya Coffee unveiled a new collaboration introducing three delicious Hershey’s Chocolate Drinks in partnership with Hershey’s, just in time for the blossoming of spring.

Crafted with Ediya Coffee’s signature touch, these beverages offer a fresh take on Hershey’s beloved classic, the ‘Hershey Creamy Milk Chocolate’, renowned for its gentle, sweet chocolate flavor.

The three new drinks include Hershey’s Creamy Chocolate Latte, Hershey’s Strawberry Chocolate Latte, and Hershey’s Creamy Cafe Mocha.

Each drink is crowned with a delightful Hershey’s Choco Pick, enhancing the indulgent experience.

‘Hershey’s Creamy Chocolate Latte’ melds silky milk with chocolate sauce and cream, all infused with Hershey’s cocoa powder, delivering a satisfying sweetness.

‘Hershey’s Strawberry Chocolate Latte’ tantalizes the palate with the fusion of luscious strawberries and velvety chocolate cream.

‘Hershey’s Creamy Cafe Mocha’ elevates robust espresso with layers of sweet chocolate cream and hints of vanilla, creating a harmonious blend of coffee and chocolate flavors.

Available for a limited time, these drinks will be served at Ediya Coffee outlets nationwide.

Additionally, during the promotional period, customers can enjoy the convenience of pick-up orders via delivery platforms such as Baedal Minjok, Yogiyo, and Coupang Eats, as well as through Ediya Order and Naver Smart Order.