Education Office and City of Busan to Run Program Based on the 2030 Busan Expo

The city of Busan and the city’s education office will run a learning program for elementary school students based on the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Singing the 2030 Busan World Expo is a program that explains the meaning and contents of the expo while playing related music.

The Busan Youth Symphony Orchestra, the city’s communication character Boogie, and university students will help teach the program.

The city also prepared a special exhibition at the Busan National Science Museum from July until December in support of the expo bid and the convergence of science and culture.