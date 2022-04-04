Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Education Office and City of Busan to Run Program Based on the 2030 Busan Expo

BeFM News

The city of Busan and the city’s education office will run a learning program for elementary school students based on the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Singing the 2030 Busan World Expo is a program that explains the meaning and contents of the expo while playing related music.

The Busan Youth Symphony Orchestra, the city’s communication character Boogie, and university students will help teach the program.

The city also prepared a special exhibition at the Busan National Science Museum from July until December in support of the expo bid and the convergence of science and culture.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
66 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Mon
12 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 