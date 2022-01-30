NewsBusan News

Education Office Files Police Complaint Against an International School in Haeundae

BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education has filed a police complaint against an international school in Haeundae-gu which operated without authorization for violating the Primary and Secondary Education Act.

According to the Office of Education, since last year the school has been advertising itself as an international school to recruit students despite not being registered as even a private institute or an alternative school but as a business for subsidiary education.

To prevent similar cases from happening, the city’s education office will form a special enforcement team to guide and inspect illegal educational facilities.

 

