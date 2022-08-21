Edward Kwon X Seungwoo’s Dad Collaboration at Ristorante

Chef Edward Kwon and Youtuber Seungwoo’s Father collaboration menu has been released at Hotel Nongshim’s Ristorante.

The collaboration includes a lamb and lobster dinner included with their buffets, which they announced an updated seafood section with an unlimited variety of seafood such as steamed red crab legs and steamed abalone for lunch and dinner.

Ristorante is a place where you can enjoy delicious dishes that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, including Korean, Japanese, Chinese, and Western food.

It is open for lunch from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for dinner.