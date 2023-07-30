Image: Gimhae City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

“Eel Town Road” Name Change Completed in Gimhae

By Haps Staff

Gimhae City has successfully completed the renaming of Sikman-ro 348beon-gil, which passes through Gangbyeon Eel Town in Bulam-dong, to ‘Eel Town Road.’

Gangbyeon Eel Town is a renowned food village situated in Bulam-dong, Gimhae-si, where visitors can savor the delectable ‘Bulam eel,’ a local specialty and one of the ‘nine delicacies of Gimhae.’

Previously, the address used a numerical format, such as ‘Sikman-ro 348beon-gil 21,’ which did not reflect the distinct local name. To improve convenience and memorability, the street name address was changed to ‘Eel Town-gil 21,’ aligning with the region’s characteristics.

Gimhae City is dedicated to promoting resident-friendly road names and addresses, taking into account the unique place names and location characteristics.

As part of this effort, changes have been successfully implemented for other roads like Hyanggyo-gil, Sanhaejeong-gil, Songchon-gil, Sasan-gil, and Wangneung-gil, reflecting the distinct identities of these areas.

Haps Staff
