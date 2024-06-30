Travel

Efforts to Promote Hong Kong Tourism in Busan

By Haps Staff

Hong Kong Express and the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the sole providers of direct flights between Busan and Hong Kong, are actively encouraging Busan residents to visit Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Express and the Hong Kong Tourism Board recently hosted the “2024 Hong Kong Express·Hong Kong Tourism Board Busan Seminar” at the Commodore Hotel in Jung-gu.

The event was attended by approximately 40 participants, including representatives from Hong Kong Express, the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Cathay Pacific, and the Busan travel industry.

A representative from Hong Kong Express highlighted the airline’s recent increase in direct flights between Busan and Hong Kong, from three times a week to seven times a week as of the 3rd of June.

The Busan-Hong Kong direct flight schedule for Hong Kong Express is as follows:

From Busan:

Mondays and Fridays: 6:55 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 2:35 p.m.

Wednesdays: 4:25 p.m.

Saturdays: 4:45 p.m.

Sundays: 1:40 p.m.

From Hong Kong:

Mondays and Fridays: 1:35 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 9:25 a.m.

Wednesdays: 10:50 a.m.

Saturdays: 11:25 a.m.

Sundays: 8:30 a.m.

In 2023, the number of Koreans traveling to Hong Kong was only 54% of the figure from 2018, indicating a significant decline in tourism demand.

