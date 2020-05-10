Image: Eggslut
Eggslut to Make its Seoul Debut in June

SPC Group is launching Eggslut, a popular California egg-based sandwich chain into South Korea from next month.

Founded by chef Alvin Cailan in 2011, Eggslut is famous for its egg sandwich made with a brioche bun, coddled egg and sriracha mayo sauce. The chain now operates stores in four countries including the UK and Japan.

“We are pleased to show Korean guests the special taste of Eggslut, which means someone who loves eggs,” said Jeff Vales, co-founder of Eggslut.

SPC also has launched Shake Shack burger in Korea.

The first location is expected to open next month at COEX Mall in Seoul.

