Image: Busan Metropolitan Police Agency
Eight Arrested On Charges of Receiving Virtual Currency for Selling Illegal Drugs

BeFM News

The Narcotics Crime Investigation Unit of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency has arrested eight people on charges of receiving virtual currency for selling illegal drugs in the country in addition to 50 buyers who were booked without detention.

The suspects were found to have distributed the drugs by using express bus deliveries or hiding the drugs in certain locations to be found.

Police believe the suspects have already distributed a substantial amount of narcotics such as ecstasy and cannabis oil worth 500 million won.

The police also confiscated 130 million won’s worth of unsold product.

The buyers included university students and office workers.

 

