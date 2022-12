Eight places in Busan, including Taejongdae Amusement Park, were selected in the 100 Must-Visit Tourist Spots of Korea.

Returning to the list are Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches, Gamcheon Culture Village, the Yongdusan-Jagalchi Tourism Special Zone, Younggeung Cloud Bridge, and Songdo Beach.

Osiria Tourism Complex and the X the Sky-Green Rail Way were included in the top 100 for the first time this year.