Image: Seo-gu District
Eight Busan Tourist Sites Selected in 2021 Top Korea Destinations List

Haps Staff

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has selected its top 100 destinations for people to visit in 2021, with Busan getting eight nominations, its highest since 2013.

Taejongdae leads the list having been selected each year since the lists were established.

This year’s list includes:

Gamcheon Culture Village – The site of the residence of refugees during the Korean War began to call attention when the students of Dong-A University drew murals in the Village as a part of their voluntary service activities in 2008 which has now become bustling with cafes and small museums.

Taejongdae – The spectacular views of the sea, local seafood, and the suicide rocks are just a few of the reasons to head to this landmark park.

Haeundae Beach – The tourist mecca of the city for its long swaths of sand, there’s always something happening along arguably the country’s most famous beach.

Jagalchi Market – Three words — Oiso (Come), Boiso (See), Saiso (Enjoy) are the trademark of the fish market formed in the late 19th century which distributes almost half of the total seafood (both dried and fresh) sold in all of Korea.

Yonggung Suspension Bridge — Along with sea diving boards, Busan Air Cruise, and Songdo Sky Walk, the 127.1 meter long and 2-meter wide bridge now connects Amnam Park to Dongseom Island, where visitors can walk on the bridge and enjoy a magnificent sea view.

Image: Busan City Government

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The world’s largest ground fountain, was opened in 2009 and attracts more than 1 million visitors every year.

Songjeong Beach — The 1.2-kilometer long beach is a refuge for those seeking a more relaxed atmosphere than Haeundae and Gwangalli, while also serving as the home for the best surfing in the city.

Huinnyeoul Culture Village — Known as the Santorini of Busan, the transformed artist’s village offers a charming atmosphere with beautiful views of the sea.

