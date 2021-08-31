Eight Korean Restaurants Found Violating Food Sanitation Act

After a recent emergency inspection of 364 restaurants serving milmyeon (wheat noodles) and kimbap, the city of Busan decided to suspend businesses and imposed fines on eight establishments found violating the Food Sanitation Act.

Six milmyeon and 2 kimbap businesses were caught.

There were 2 violations of food storage standards, 1 on food labeling standards, another one on sanitary handling standards, and none of the establishments were found to have food poisoning bacteria.

Starting next month, the city will conduct inspections of schools and other school meal facilities while also strengthening hygiene management of delivery food, which has seen increased demand during the pandemic.