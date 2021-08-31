Dine & Drink

Eight Korean Restaurants Found Violating Food Sanitation Act

BeFM News

After a recent emergency inspection of 364 restaurants serving milmyeon (wheat noodles) and kimbap, the city of Busan decided to suspend businesses and imposed fines on eight establishments found violating the Food Sanitation Act.

Six milmyeon and 2 kimbap businesses were caught.

There were 2 violations of food storage standards, 1 on food labeling standards, another one on sanitary handling standards, and none of the establishments were found to have food poisoning bacteria.

Starting next month, the city will conduct inspections of schools and other school meal facilities while also strengthening hygiene management of delivery food, which has seen increased demand during the pandemic.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
moderate rain
27 ° C
27 °
25.1 °
78 %
1.5kmh
75 %
Tue
27 °
Wed
26 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 