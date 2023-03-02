Eight of the Ten Highest Skyscrapers in Korea Located in Busan

According to the Land Ministry’s 2022 report on the nation’s buildings, 8 of the nation’s top 10 skyscrapers were located in Busan.

Areas that allow the construction of high-rise buildings with 30 or more stories were also found to have decreased by a third in the capital area while doubling for areas outside of the capital.

Last year, Jamsil Lotte Tower was the tallest building in the country continuing in the 1st place for the sixth straight year since its completion in 2017.

High-rise apartments in Busan followed, ranking from second to eighth place.