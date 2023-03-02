Busan News

Eight of the Ten Highest Skyscrapers in Korea Located in Busan

BeFM News

According to the Land Ministry’s 2022 report on the nation’s buildings, 8 of the nation’s top 10 skyscrapers were located in Busan.

Areas that allow the construction of high-rise buildings with 30 or more stories were also found to have decreased by a third in the capital area while doubling for areas outside of the capital.

Last year, Jamsil Lotte Tower was the tallest building in the country continuing in the 1st place for the sixth straight year since its completion in 2017.

High-rise apartments in Busan followed, ranking from second to eighth place.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
38 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Thu
6 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 