Eight People Receive Expired Pfizer Vaccinations in Hwamyeong-dong

According to the city of Busan and Buk-gu Office yesterday, expired Pfizer vaccines were administered to people at a hospital in Hwamyeong-dong, Buk-gu.

While the vaccine vial had an expiration date up to the 27th, hospital staff administered the vials to recipients on the 29th and the 30th.

A total of eight people received the expired vaccines, one in their 70s, 2 in their 50s, 4 in their 30s, and 1 in their 20s.

District Office officials are investigating to determine the specific circumstances.