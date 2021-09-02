NewsBusan News

Eight People Receive Expired Pfizer Vaccinations in Hwamyeong-dong

BeFM News

According to the city of Busan and Buk-gu Office yesterday, expired Pfizer vaccines were administered to people at a hospital in Hwamyeong-dong, Buk-gu.

While the vaccine vial had an expiration date up to the 27th, hospital staff administered the vials to recipients on the 29th and the 30th.

A total of eight people received the expired vaccines, one in their 70s, 2 in their 50s, 4 in their 30s, and 1 in their 20s.

District Office officials are investigating to determine the specific circumstances.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
light rain
22 ° C
22 °
20.1 °
78 %
2.6kmh
90 %
Thu
22 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 