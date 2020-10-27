Eight Regional Heads of Korea-Japan Agree to Joint Response to the COVID-19 Crisis

Busan City Hall held a videoconference with regional leaders of the cities, provinces, and prefectures of Korea-Japan Strait this afternoon.

At the meeting were the regional leaders of Busan, Gyeongnam, Jeonnam, and Jeju Special Self-Governing Province in Korea, and the heads of Fukuoka, Nagasaki, Saga, and Yamaguchi prefectures of Japan.

The city of Busan announced a ‘quarantine-economic two-track’ policy for the COVID-19 crisis and in particular introduced the world’s first mobile walk-thru screening center developed by the city.

Acting mayor of Byeon Seong-wan said that even though Busan is a gateway city with many foreign entrants, due to thorough prevention measures and citizen cooperation, there have not been any cases of secondary infection from imported cases.

He also expressed the concern of Busan citizens regarding the discharge of contaminated Fukushima water, stressing the need for a solution that reflects transparent information-sharing between Korea and Japan and one that respects the opinions of the international community.