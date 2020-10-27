NewsBusan News

Eight Regional Heads of Korea-Japan Agree to Joint Response to the COVID-19 Crisis

BeFM News

Busan City Hall held a videoconference with regional leaders of the cities, provinces, and prefectures of Korea-Japan Strait this afternoon.

At the meeting were the regional leaders of Busan, Gyeongnam, Jeonnam, and Jeju Special Self-Governing Province in Korea, and the heads of Fukuoka, Nagasaki, Saga, and Yamaguchi prefectures of Japan.

The city of Busan announced a ‘quarantine-economic two-track’ policy for the COVID-19 crisis and in particular introduced the world’s first mobile walk-thru screening center developed by the city.

Acting mayor of Byeon Seong-wan said that even though Busan is a gateway city with many foreign entrants, due to thorough prevention measures and citizen cooperation, there have not been any cases of secondary infection from imported cases.

He also expressed the concern of Busan citizens regarding the discharge of contaminated Fukushima water, stressing the need for a solution that reflects transparent information-sharing between Korea and Japan and one that respects the opinions of the international community.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Underground Road Connecting Sasang-gu and Haeundae Set in Motion

BeFM News -
Construction for the underground road connecting Sasang-gu and Haeundae-gu has been set in motion. 
Read more
Busan News

Busan’s Population Drops Under 3.4 Million People

BeFM News -
The city of Busan's population has dropped down to under 3.4 million people
Read more
Busan News

Almost All Busan’s Students Heading Back to School November 2nd

BeFM News -
All elementary, middle, and high schools and special education schools in Busan, except overcrowded schools, will start full capacity in-person classes starting from November 2nd.
Read more
Busan News

Busan to Strengthen Safety Management at Local Beaches

BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced that it plans to strengthen safety management at the beaches including the uses of advanced technology by 2025.
Read more
Busan News

Busan to Host 75th Anniversary of the United Nations Day Ceremony Today

BeFM News -
The city of Busan will hold the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Day ceremony at the UN Memorial Park today at 11 am, attended by more than 100 diplomatic delegations from the UN veterans of the Korean War and soldiers of the Army, Navy, and Air Forces.
Read more
Busan News

AD STARS 2020 On-tact Festival Gets Underway Today

Haps Staff -
AD STARS 2020 On-tact (Online+Contact) Festival, which will be held online to prevent the spread of Covid-19, will be held from October 22 via www.adstars.org
Read more

The Latest

Dining: Fresh Fish, Raw and Ready to Eat

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Though it's known as food that originates from Japanese sashimi, Koreans have actually enjoyed sliced raw fish since the days of the Goryeo and Joseon Dynasty eras.
Read more

Passion & Fashion Busan Takes Center Stage This Weekend at BEXCO

Arts & Culture Busan City News -
Busan International Footwear & Textile Fashion Fair will now be presented as “Passion and Fashion Busan.”
Read more

9th India Film Festival Held at the BCC This Weekend

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The 9th India Film Festival takes place from October 31 - November 1 at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more

Online Event: 2020 Asian Business Angel Forum (ABAF)

Events Haps Staff -
Asia Business Angel Forum (ABAF) started in 2010 to share angel investment strategies and global investment trends in Asian countries and to expand angel investment.
Read more

Beach Users in Korea Decrease By 63% This Summer, But Accidents and Deaths Rise

Travel Haps Staff -
Traveling to beaches decreased by 63% this summer according to data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.
Read more

아시아 비즈니스 엔젤포럼 부산 개최… 아시아 7개국 참여

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 중소벤처기업부, 부산테크노파크, 한국엔젤투자협회와 함께 10월 28일 오후 1시부터 부산 파라다이스호텔에서 스타트업 엔젤투자를 위한 국제행사 2020 아시아 비즈니스 엔젤포럼(이하 ABAF)과 부산 창업기업 TIPS 선정을 위한 투자설명회 TIPS IR in Busan(이하 TIPS IR)을 온·오프라인으로 동시 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
light rain
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
76 %
2.1kmh
99 %
Wed
21 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
18 °

Dine & Drink

Dining: Fresh Fish, Raw and Ready to Eat

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Though it's known as food that originates from Japanese sashimi, Koreans have actually enjoyed sliced raw fish since the days of the Goryeo and Joseon Dynasty eras.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Maeul Bunsik — Busanjin Market’s Favorite Go-To

Eat Like a Local Yoona Kang -
Located in the alley behind Busanjin Market, Maeul Bunsik offers inexpensive and very delicious food. Dangmyeon (bibim cellophane noodle) and gimbap is by far the locals' favorite.
Read more

Enjoy an Autumn Afternoon Tea Set at McQueen’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Have a sweet afternoon with a delightful sight and taste with tasty sweets that symbolize autumn in McQueen's Lounge at the Ananti Hilton Busan.
Read more

Dining in Korea: Best Time to Go is During the Major Korean Holidays

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Dining out during Korea's traditional holiday seasons are the best times to experience the country's diverse culinary selections a recent report shows.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 