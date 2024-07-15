Elderly Man Identified as Owner of 75 Million Won Found in Ulsan Apartment Flower Bed

An elderly man in his 80s has been identified as the owner of 75 million won in cash discovered in a flower bed at an apartment complex in Nam-gu, Ulsan.

The Ulsan Southern Police Department announced that they had identified the man as the owner of the money.

The investigation began after a bundle of 50,000 won bills was found on the 4th and 6th of this month.

The police secured the bank deposit date of March 26 and the person in charge’s seal on the band of the cash bundle, leading them to the bank from which the money was withdrawn.

By examining individuals who had withdrawn large sums, they determined that the man, whose circumstances and purpose for the withdrawal were unconfirmed, was the likely owner.

CCTV footage revealed the man wandering around the apartment complex, despite not being a resident and living in another area of Ulsan.

During questioning, he admitted to leaving the money in the flower bed but could not recall the exact date or provide a reason for doing so. The police have found no evidence of criminal activity and plan to return the entire amount to him.

The discovery began when a security guard found 50 million won in a black plastic bag in a flower bed at around 2 p.m. on the 4th.

Two days later, a janitor from the same apartment complex found an additional 25 million won in a similar black plastic bag about 1 meter away from the first discovery.

All the cash was in bundles of 100 50,000 won bills.