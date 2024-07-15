Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Elderly Man Identified as Owner of 75 Million Won Found in Ulsan Apartment Flower Bed

By Haps Staff

An elderly man in his 80s has been identified as the owner of 75 million won in cash discovered in a flower bed at an apartment complex in Nam-gu, Ulsan.

The Ulsan Southern Police Department announced that they had identified the man as the owner of the money.

The investigation began after a bundle of 50,000 won bills was found on the 4th and 6th of this month.

The police secured the bank deposit date of March 26 and the person in charge’s seal on the band of the cash bundle, leading them to the bank from which the money was withdrawn.

By examining individuals who had withdrawn large sums, they determined that the man, whose circumstances and purpose for the withdrawal were unconfirmed, was the likely owner.

CCTV footage revealed the man wandering around the apartment complex, despite not being a resident and living in another area of Ulsan.

During questioning, he admitted to leaving the money in the flower bed but could not recall the exact date or provide a reason for doing so. The police have found no evidence of criminal activity and plan to return the entire amount to him.

The discovery began when a security guard found 50 million won in a black plastic bag in a flower bed at around 2 p.m. on the 4th.

Two days later, a janitor from the same apartment complex found an additional 25 million won in a similar black plastic bag about 1 meter away from the first discovery.

All the cash was in bundles of 100 50,000 won bills.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Miryang Pet Support Center’s Swimming Pool Gains Popularity

Ulsan’s Ulju District Adds Two New Scenic Spots to “Ulju Top 10”

‘Old Jinju Station Railroad Site Regeneration Project’ Progressing Steadily

Summer Escapes in Hadong-gun: A Perfect Blend of Adventure, Nature, and Relaxation

Korea Destinations: Explore Ssireung Island As New Suspension Bridge Now Open

Korea Destinations: Tongyeong City Opens Jeongnyangcheon Sammajiteo Water Park

The Latest

500-Meter Underwater Breakwall to Be Installed Around Marine City

CU Launches 1240ml Extra-Large Iced Americano

Retailers Gear Up for 2024 Paris Olympics with Exciting Promotions

Groundbreaking Ceremony for Busan Studio Complex to Take Place on July 18

Korea Destinations: Experience Van Gogh’s Garden at E-World Sunflower Garden

Miryang Pet Support Center’s Swimming Pool Gains Popularity

Busan
broken clouds
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
88 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Mon
24 °
Tue
23 °
Wed
26 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 