Electric Low-floor Buses Begin Operation in Tongyeong

Starting from the 26th of this month, Tongyeong City will enhance its public transportation system by introducing electric low-floor buses.

This initiative aims to improve transportation convenience for vulnerable individuals and promote eco-friendly public transportation services.

The city has collaborated with local bus transport companies to replace existing city buses with these environmentally friendly alternatives.

A dedicated electric charging facility has been set up at the city bus public garage to support the operation of the new buses.

By the first half of this year, ten buses from Tongyeong Transportation Co., Ltd. and two from Shinheung Passenger Motors Co., Ltd. are expected to be replaced with electric low-floor buses.

This marks the first introduction of such buses in Tongyeong, where previously diesel buses were the norm.

The electric low-floor buses offer numerous benefits, including improved air quality, reduced noise and vibration, and enhanced convenience for passengers.

This transition aligns with the amended ‘Act on Promotion of Mobility Convenience for the Transportation Vulnerable,’ which mandates the introduction of low-floor buses when existing route buses are retired.