Image: Facebook/Embassy of the Netherlands
Embassy of the Netherlands Delivers Tulips to Medical Staff

blank

The Embassy of the Netherlands has sent 7,000 tulips to staff, including doctors and nurses, at the Seoul Medical Center as appreciation for working on the frontlines in the battle against coronavirus in the country.

Tulips are the national flower of the Netherlands and are said to be the most accurate and beautiful signs of the arrival of Spring.

“The Netherlands and South Korea have been engaging in amicable relations for 59 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1961,” said Joanne Doornewaard, the Dutch Ambassador to South Korea.

The embassy is currently hosting a “Flower of Hope” campaign to help local flower farmers who are struggling with sluggish sales due to the coronavirus.

